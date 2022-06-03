Facts

10:58 03.06.2022

Ukraine waging defensive war, doesn’t plan to use provided MLRS to attack objects on Russian territory – Podoliak

1 min read
Ukraine waging defensive war, doesn’t plan to use provided MLRS to attack objects on Russian territory – Podoliak

Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use multiple launch rocket systems provided by the United States to attack objects on the territory of the Russian Federation, any false stories about such intentions is propaganda by Russian special services, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

"Task No 1 today for Russia — to undermine trust between Ukraine and USA. Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia. Our partners know where their weapons are used. Any allegations of such intentions - PSYOP of Russia’s special services," Podoliak said on Twitter.

Tags: #weapons #podoliak
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:48 03.06.2022
One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

One of vital issues in supply of weapons to Ukrainian army is speed - Reznikov

09:19 03.06.2022
Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

Zelensky expects good news about supply of weapons from partners

18:32 01.06.2022
Podoliak: President directs using system of Rates - military, international, economic

Podoliak: President directs using system of Rates - military, international, economic

17:26 01.06.2022
Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

16:25 01.06.2022
Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

15:23 01.06.2022
Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

15:00 01.06.2022
War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

10:16 01.06.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine needs long-range weapons to defend its territory

Zelensky: Ukraine needs long-range weapons to defend its territory

16:44 31.05.2022
Čaputová says Slovakia to supply Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine – MP

Čaputová says Slovakia to supply Zuzana howitzers to Ukraine – MP

19:50 27.05.2022
More US heavy weapons on their way to Ukraine – Kuleba

More US heavy weapons on their way to Ukraine – Kuleba

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

Combat losses of Russian army personnel reach almost 31,000 in 100 days of full-scale invasion - General Staff

Some 261 children killed, 463 injured due to Russia’s aggression in Ukraine – PGO

LATEST

Status of temporary protection in Europe received by 2.93 mln Ukrainian refugees; Poland, Czech Republic, Germany are leaders – UN

EU imposes new sanctions against Belaruskali, BPC, Naftan and five other companies

Russia fires six cruise missiles from Black Sea, ten from long-range bombers at targets in Kyiv, Lviv, Mykolaiv regions – Defense Ministry

Another 65 persons, 18 entities from Russia fall under EU sanctions - document

Sixth package of EU sanctions against Russia came into force

Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

Ukrainian MFA calls on intl community to support creation of Special tribunal to investigate Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine

Tesla Powerwall solar stations installed in Borodianka outpatient clinic

Russian occupiers shell Donetsk region with aircraft, Uragans, air-to-ground missiles, damage residential buildings, coking, refractory plants, thermal power plant premises - police

Council of European Union approves sixth package of anti-Russian sanctions - document

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD