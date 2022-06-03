Ukraine waging defensive war, doesn’t plan to use provided MLRS to attack objects on Russian territory – Podoliak

Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use multiple launch rocket systems provided by the United States to attack objects on the territory of the Russian Federation, any false stories about such intentions is propaganda by Russian special services, said Mykhailo Podoliak, adviser to the head of the President’s Office.

"Task No 1 today for Russia — to undermine trust between Ukraine and USA. Ukraine is waging a defensive war and does not plan to use the MLRS to attack facilities in Russia. Our partners know where their weapons are used. Any allegations of such intentions - PSYOP of Russia’s special services," Podoliak said on Twitter.