13:30 02.06.2022

All Russian employees, judges, working for war and repression should be sanctioned – Zelensky in Luxembourg parliament

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called for the extension of sanctions to all Russian employees and judges who work for war and repression.

"We need even more sanctions against Russia for the war. As soon as the sixth sanctions package starts working, we all have to prepare the seventh package. All Russian employees who work for the war and all Russian judges who work for repression should be sanctioned," he said, speaking via video link in the Luxembourg Parliament on Thursday.

"Their assets and other sanctioned persons, both individuals and legal entities, as well as the assets of the Russian state, which are stored in foreign jurisdictions, should be frozen. That's it," he said.

According to Zelensky, "it is necessary to find a legal opportunity to confiscate them and send them to compensate for the losses that Russia inflicted on the victims of the war. This will be fair and instructive for the aggressor. It must be shown that European unity transcends any doubts about Europe's ability to defend its values."

