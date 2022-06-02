Facts

10:02 02.06.2022

Zelensky: Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is one of most despicable crimes

Zelensky: Deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia is one of most despicable crimes

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has called the deportation of Ukrainian people to Russia, including children, one of the most despicable crimes.

"Russia is also pursuing a consistent criminal policy of deporting our people. Forcibly deports both adults and children. This is one of Russia's most heinous war crimes. In total, more than 200,000 Ukrainian children have been deported so far. These are orphans from orphanages. Children with parents. Children separated from their families," he said on Wednesday night in a traditional video message.

The Russian state, he said, "disperses these people on its territory, settles our citizens, in particular, in remote regions."

"The purpose of this criminal policy is not just to steal people, but to make deportees forget about Ukraine and not be able to return. But we must find a solution to this challenge as well. And ensure that all those who killed, tortured or deported Ukrainians are held accountable," said Zelensky.

"The inevitability of punishment is a principle that Ukraine will definitely teach Russia. But first of all, we must teach it on the battlefield that Ukraine will not be conquered, that our people will not surrender, and our children will not become the property of the occupiers," the president said.

