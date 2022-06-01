Facts

15:00 01.06.2022

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

The military-political leadership of Ukraine has no doubt that the war should go according to the Ukrainian scenario, adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"As soon as we make a different decision, thousands of people who have lost their loved ones, relatives, children, wives, husbands will come to Bankova and ask the question: why were all these deaths? If Russia really fought according to the rules, then at any moment one could say: well, we understand - this is an infrastructure war, military facilities are being destroyed, and so on," he said. I would say: well, we understand - this is an infrastructure war, military facilities are being destroyed, and so on," he said.

"But here the question will not be the same. We will always be asked: why did these people, these 5-year-old children sit in the basement for three months and ate, in fact, what they found? Why were these people mutilated and killed by the invaders? And we will not answer it if today we postpone the war for two years. Therefore, there is no dualism in deciding whether we need to fight further," Podoliak said.

According to him, the military-political leadership is well aware of where Ukraine should go. "We are well aware of all the risks, both of a frozen war and one that was not completed according to the scenario of Ukraine," the adviser to the head of the President’s Office said.

"This is a consolidated decision and responsibility... We also understand that so far weapons are being delivered to us slowly, not in the required volume. This is a matter of the indecision of the European political elites and bureaucracy. But they are gradually breaking themselves," he said.

According to Podoliak, "Ukraine needs to accumulate a critical amount of weapons and military equipment."

"Russia prepared for war, gathered resources. And now they are spending their key reserves in eastern Ukraine. And we need to hold on. It's not even a matter of any territorial movements, conditionally, a kilometer back and forth. The question is to endure while they squander key resource reserves."

