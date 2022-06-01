Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

By waging war in Ukraine, Russia is violating absolutely all the rights of Ukrainian children, Presidential Adviser on Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk said.

"This year, Children's Day in Ukraine is celebrated in a different way than usual and not at all in children's realities, because they are forced to hide from the bombing in shelters, in the subway, they are forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in safe regions," Herasymchuk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center.

She said that every child in the state suffers from the war.

"This is 7.5 million children. These are not only bodily injuries, but also violations of the psycho-emotional state. This is a complete violation of all the rights of the child. Russia violates absolutely all the rights of Ukrainian children, provided for by the UN Convention on the Rights of Children and other international and national legislative acts. This includes the right to privacy, protection from encroachments on it, protection from all forms of psychological and physical violence, protection from all forms of sexual exploitation, recreation and entertainment, education, family, etc.," Herasymchuk said.

Also, according to her, the actions that the Russian Federation is taking against Ukrainian children bear all the signs of genocide, since there are facts of forced displacement and deportation of children to Russia, ORDLO and Belarus, and, in addition, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree on the simplified adoption of children from Ukraine.

"Today we can say that the adult world has completely failed Children's Day. And that's for sure. But we will fight for absolutely every Ukrainian child," the Commissioner said.