Facts

12:58 01.06.2022

Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

2 min read
Russia violates absolutely all rights of Ukrainian children

By waging war in Ukraine, Russia is violating absolutely all the rights of Ukrainian children, Presidential Adviser on Children's Rights and Child Rehabilitation Daria Herasymchuk said.

"This year, Children's Day in Ukraine is celebrated in a different way than usual and not at all in children's realities, because they are forced to hide from the bombing in shelters, in the subway, they are forced to leave their homes and seek shelter in safe regions," Herasymchuk said at a briefing at the Ukrainian media center.

She said that every child in the state suffers from the war.

"This is 7.5 million children. These are not only bodily injuries, but also violations of the psycho-emotional state. This is a complete violation of all the rights of the child. Russia violates absolutely all the rights of Ukrainian children, provided for by the UN Convention on the Rights of Children and other international and national legislative acts. This includes the right to privacy, protection from encroachments on it, protection from all forms of psychological and physical violence, protection from all forms of sexual exploitation, recreation and entertainment, education, family, etc.," Herasymchuk said.

Also, according to her, the actions that the Russian Federation is taking against Ukrainian children bear all the signs of genocide, since there are facts of forced displacement and deportation of children to Russia, ORDLO and Belarus, and, in addition, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree on the simplified adoption of children from Ukraine.

"Today we can say that the adult world has completely failed Children's Day. And that's for sure. But we will fight for absolutely every Ukrainian child," the Commissioner said.

Tags: #rights #children
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:52 30.05.2022
Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine rises to over 687: 243 children dead, 444 injured - PGO

Number of children injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine rises to over 687: 243 children dead, 444 injured - PGO

15:56 24.05.2022
Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

Number of children injured amid Russia's war against Ukraine increased to over 667: Some 234 killed, 433 wounded – PGO

13:32 21.05.2022
Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

09:50 18.05.2022
Some 229 children killed, 424 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 229 children killed, 424 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

17:50 14.05.2022
As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 227 children killed, 420 injured - Prosecutor General's Office

14:56 07.05.2022
Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

Some 223 children killed in Ukraine because of Russia’s armed aggression – PGO

17:04 02.05.2022
Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

Some 219 children killed, 405 wounded due to Russian armed aggression – PGO

09:40 26.04.2022
As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

As result of armed aggression of Russia in Ukraine, 217 children killed, 391 injured - PGO

13:41 25.04.2022
Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

Prosecutor General: facts of forced displacement of children may be prospect of proving genocide of Ukrainians

09:36 25.04.2022
Some 215 children die in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia, 391 children injured

Some 215 children die in Ukraine due to armed aggression of Russia, 391 children injured

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

LATEST

Zelensky: Relations between Poland and Ukraine move to new stage – strong and historical

Proposals to stop war, force Ukraine to give up territories due to Europe's, US' irrational fear of Russia - Podoliak

Progress in talks with Russia impossible until it abandons aggressive rhetoric - Podoliak

Decisions by political leaders in 2015-2016 one reason causing war - Podoliak

War should go according to scenario of Ukraine - Podoliak

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Russian invaders destroy over 1,000 high-rise buildings in Mariupol - mayor

Scholz says 15 mln rounds, 100,000 grenades supplied to Kyiv, tank delivery pending

Some 70% of Severodonetsk controlled by Russian occupiers, part of Ukrainian defenders retreat to more advantageous, prepared positions

IAEA sends second expert mission to Chornobyl NPP

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD