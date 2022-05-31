In Severodonetsk, Russian troops get into tank with nitric acid, residents urged not to come out of hiding

In Severodonetsk, during an airstrike by Russian troops on the city, ammunition hit a tank with nitric acid on the territory of a chemical plant, said head of Luhansk Military Administration Serhiy Haidai.

"The airstrike on Severodonetsk. Ruscists got into a tank with nitric acid at a chemical plant. Residents of the region! Don't come out of shelters! An effect on humans is the following: nitric acid is dangerous when inhaled, swallowed and gets on the skin and mucous membranes," Haidai wrote on the Telegram channel.

He clarified that acid vapors cause an irritating effect on the respiratory tract. With mild poisoning, signs of bronchitis, mild bronchiolitis, dizziness, drowsiness appear; with severe poisoning, pulmonary edema. In addition, with local exposure to the eyes, nitric acid causes severe damage with large necrosis of the cornea and conjunctiva, which leads to loss of vision.

"Gas masks are used to protect against nitric acid vapors and fog. Prepare protective face masks soaked in soda solution," he added.