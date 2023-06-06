Facts

19:01 06.06.2023

Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

1 min read
Ukraine may resume operation of ammonia pipeline to Odesa – Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy made it clear that Ukraine can resume the operation of the ammonia pipeline to Odesa.

"If you have asked me whether we could resume this work, then we understand that yes, we could if it is necessary," he said on Tuesday at a press conference in Kyiv.

On June 5, in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, the pipeline with ammonia was damaged in an enemy attack, it was depressurized, Head of the State Military Administration Oleh Synehubov said.

According to Zelenskyy, "everyone thinks what to do with ammonia, and then something just hit it from Russia and that's it."

At the same time, he said that "the entry point of the ammonia pipeline is located on the territory where the enemy is located." "We understand that these are the consequences of the war," he said.

Tags: #ammonia #zelenskyy

