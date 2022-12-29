Yermak on possibility of resuming Russian ammonia transit via Ukraine: Zelensky will never resolve this issue so that invaders get additional funds for war

Speaking about the possibility of resuming Russian transit of ammonia through Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, the head of the office of the president of Ukraine, said that President Volodymyr Zelensky would never resolve this issue in such a way that the Russian invaders would receive additional funds to finance the war.

"Our president is very deep in all processes - from military operations to the restoration of our energy to the details. Therefore, he clearly - and we, as the president's team - understands how much the Russians will earn. We clearly understand where this money will go," Yermak said in an interview with TV presenter Natalia Moseichuk.

According to him, this issue has just begun to be discussed, and any decisions are still very far away.

"Because this issue is complex. And believe me: this president will never solve this issue in such a way that the invaders receive additional funds to finance the war machine. And so that someone somewhere solves some issues not in the interests of our state. This is impossible. This is not the right person," he emphasized.

"The president really said that any talks about this issue are possible if the issue of returning all our prisoners is resolved. For him, the life of every person is important today. That is why exchanges continue. Maybe not so many, but lately they have been happening almost every week," added Yermak.

As reported, the transit of ammonia through the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline was stopped immediately after the start of Russia's full-scale aggression on February 24.