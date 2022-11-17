Zelensky: Ukraine may agree to transit of Russian ammonia only after exchange of prisoners according to 'all for all' formula

Ukraine can agree to the transit of Russian ammonia to Odesa only after the exchange of prisoners takes place according to the "all for all" formula, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said, answering questions during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum conference on Thursday.

"On the export of ammonia. We can only agree if an 'all for all' exchange is implemented. We do not want to trade with Russia, help them – they are our enemy. I said that we can only agree if they exchange all our prisoners for their own prisoners," Zelensky said.

The transit of Russian ammonia through the Togliatti-Odesa pipeline was stopped on February 24. Togliattiazot, owned by Mazepin's UralChem group, which controls the Russian section of the pipeline, was forced to shut down three of the seven ammonia plants and put the rest on a reduced load.

The total length of the ammonia pipeline Tolyatti - Odesa is 2,418 kilometers, on the territory of Ukraine some 1,018 kilometers. The operator of its Ukrainian part is the state-owned enterprise Ukrkhimtransammiak, and the Russian ammonia delivered to SOE Odesa Portside Plant was previously exported.