Ammonia pipeline damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region as result of enemy shelling – Synehubov

As a result of enemy shelling, a pipeline with ammonia was damaged in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, it was depressurized, Oleh Synehubov, head of the regional military administartion, said.

"A Disaster management headquarters has been deployed in the region. All specialized services are working on the spot," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.