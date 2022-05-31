Facts

ICC Prosecutor to open office in Ukraine

International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Karim Khan intends to open an office in Ukraine to investigate crimes committed during the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

He announced this on Tuesday in The Hague at a press conference. "We can't fly in and out. In the next few weeks we will be working on opening an office in Kyiv. We have already seen it, we have very good cooperation with the Prosecutor General. I think this is very important," the ICC prosecutor said.

He recalled that on May 17, the largest number of experts, employees of the Office and specialists from the Netherlands was sent to Ukraine in the history of the existence of the Office of the ICC Prosecutor. "I hope that we can work with the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, providing support to Ukraine, which has the initial responsibility to conduct an independent investigation against the perpetrators," Khan added.

The prosecutor also noted that in addition to the six countries that are members of the Joint Investigation Team (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Slovakia, Ukraine), there are 13 other states that "conduct structural investigations, and I welcome this." "We have to go deeper, use technology, artificial intelligence, Clouds, use different tools not only to put judges with reliable cases, but that we can provide irrefutable evidence to national authorities so that they can use their legislation. We cannot tolerate the crimes that we see in Ukraine," Khan stressed.

