18:17 31.05.2022

Ukraine needs not only humanitarian, but also military assistance – President of Slovakia

Ukraine needs to provide military assistance and Slovakia will help in this direction, President of Slovakia Zuzana Čaputová has said.

"We know that the occupiers will not be expelled from your country with our packages of medicines and food. Your defenders need military equipment and equipment, so we help and will continue to help in this direction. Recently it was the S300 defense system, demining equipment and ammunition, soon there will be Zuzana howitzers. We are also talking about this with our partners and allies, that Ukraine needs not only humanitarian, but also military assistance," she said, speaking at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday.

Čaputová also recalled that a month ago, forensic experts and police officers from Slovakia began to help the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and experts to document the crimes of Russians in the suburbs of Kyiv. She stressed that this would allow "telling the whole world what happened and blaming those who brought it all."

In addition, Čaputová noted that Slovakia will also help Ukraine in the issue of exporting grain and other goods, which "today Putin cynically seizes or blocks in Ukrainian ports."

"He hopes this will further break you down economically and weaken the resolve of the free world to sanction Russian aggression by threatening global food shortages. However, he achieved the opposite, today the whole world sees who is blackmailing and who is being attacked. Our determination to help you has not diminished, but rather increased," she added.

