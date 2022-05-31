Facts

10:35 31.05.2022

Invaders move deep into Severodonetsk, street fighting in city underway - head of regional military administration

The Russian invaders managed to move deep into Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, street fighting continues in the city, head of the regional military administration Serhiy Haidai said.

"They [the Russian military] have been destroying Severodonetsk for a very long time. They managed to advance from the territory from the outskirts to where the Myr Hotel is located. And they managed to move a little deeper into the city, and now there are street battles," Haidai said on the air of the unified national telethon.

The head of the regional military administration urged the residents of the city not to leave their shelters.

