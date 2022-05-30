Facts

20:54 30.05.2022

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

Zelensky to leaders of EU countries: Why do you depend on Russia, and not Russia on you?

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking to the participants of the European Council, asked them why they are still economically dependent on Russia and its pressure, "if it should be the other way around."

"I am sure that it is obvious to each of you that there should be progress in sanctions for Russian aggression. We really need it and it will help us a lot. Such progress that Russia began to look for peace. And only this can be our common demand. Peace. There can be no compromises at the expense of our territorial integrity, our sovereignty," Zelensky said during a video message on Monday.

He thanked everyone in the EU who promotes the 6th sanctions package and tries to make it effective.

"But unfortunately, for some reason, it is absent now. And why do you depend on Russia, on their pressure, and not vice versa? Russia must depend on you," the head of state stressed.

