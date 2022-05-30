Biden: USA not to send Ukraine missiles capable of hitting Russia

The United States' authorities are not going to supply Ukraine with missile systems that Kyiv could use to strike Russia, U.S. President Joe Biden has said on Monday.

According to the U.S. media, Biden said the United States will not send missile systems to Ukraine that can hit Russian territory.

Biden did not say what kind of missiles he was talking about. However, as noted in the statement, he answered a journalist's question about long-range missiles in this way.