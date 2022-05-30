Facts

11:07 30.05.2022

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with EUR 1 bln assistance – ambassador

German Ambassador to Ukraine Anka Feldhusen has discussed the provision of further financial assistance to Ukraine with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko.

"I discussed the current state of the financial sector and the provision of grant (EUR 1 billion) assistance to Ukraine from Germany with Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko. I am glad for close cooperation between the ministries of finance of our countries," Feldhusen wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier it was reported that these German funds could go to Ukraine through an account administered by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

