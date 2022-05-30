Zelensky: We do everything to contain attack on Severodonetsk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military-political leadership is doing everything to contain the offensive of Russian troops and their attempt to occupy Severodonetsk.

"As a result of Russian strikes on Severodonetsk, the entire critical infrastructure of the city was destroyed. Some 90% of the buildings were damaged. More than two-thirds of the housing stock was completely destroyed. There is no communication. Constant shelling. Capturing Severodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupying contingent. And they don't care how many lives will be paid for this attempt to raise the Russian flag on the boulevard - how bitter the name now sounds: Friendship of Peoples," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

He stressed that everything is now being done to contain the offensive.

"We are doing everything to contain this offensive. There was not a single day that we did not try to find more weapons to protect our land and our people. And I am grateful to each and every one who keeps the defense of Severodonetsk and demonstrates to the occupiers that anyway we will reach peace, in our entire state, in the entire Donbas and, of course, in Severodonetsk," he said.