Facts

09:33 30.05.2022

Zelensky: We do everything to contain attack on Severodonetsk

1 min read
Zelensky: We do everything to contain attack on Severodonetsk

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the military-political leadership is doing everything to contain the offensive of Russian troops and their attempt to occupy Severodonetsk.

"As a result of Russian strikes on Severodonetsk, the entire critical infrastructure of the city was destroyed. Some 90% of the buildings were damaged. More than two-thirds of the housing stock was completely destroyed. There is no communication. Constant shelling. Capturing Severodonetsk is a fundamental task for the occupying contingent. And they don't care how many lives will be paid for this attempt to raise the Russian flag on the boulevard - how bitter the name now sounds: Friendship of Peoples," Zelensky said in a video message on Sunday evening.

He stressed that everything is now being done to contain the offensive.

"We are doing everything to contain this offensive. There was not a single day that we did not try to find more weapons to protect our land and our people. And I am grateful to each and every one who keeps the defense of Severodonetsk and demonstrates to the occupiers that anyway we will reach peace, in our entire state, in the entire Donbas and, of course, in Severodonetsk," he said.

 

Tags: #severodonetsk
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:47 27.05.2022
Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

Russian artillery, planes attack Severodonetsk – head of Luhansk Military Administration

15:23 24.05.2022
Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

Invaders fire at Azot association in Severodonetsk in morning, four people killed – local authorities

14:20 20.05.2022
Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

Russian occupiers shell school in Severodonetsk, three people killed

19:40 19.05.2022
Twelve killed, more than 40 wounded due to enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – regional authorities

Twelve killed, more than 40 wounded due to enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – regional authorities

18:11 17.05.2022
On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

On Tuesday, Russian military fire artillery at city hospital in Severodonetsk again; ten people killed, three wounded – Haidai

19:05 16.05.2022
At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

11:32 05.03.2022
Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

Amid shelling of residential areas of Severodonetsk, 2 people killed, 8 injured – head of Luhansk administration

12:27 03.03.2022
Measures being taken in Severodonetsk to restore heat, water supply as quickly as possible – city administration head

Measures being taken in Severodonetsk to restore heat, water supply as quickly as possible – city administration head

18:04 02.03.2022
In Severodonetsk, enemy shell hit gym hall of school where people hiding – local authorities

In Severodonetsk, enemy shell hit gym hall of school where people hiding – local authorities

10:16 02.03.2022
Fights going on in almost all nearby villages around Severodonetsk – Head of Luhansk regional administration

Fights going on in almost all nearby villages around Severodonetsk – Head of Luhansk regional administration

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Donbasenergo halts Sloviansk TPP

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

Russian army loses about 30,000 soldiers during invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

IAEA head encourages Russia's acts of nuclear terrorism in Ukraine, is inactive in relation to protection of its NPP – SNRIU

LATEST

Zelensky dismisses head of Kharkiv regional department of SBU for not working to protect city during first days of Russia’s invasion

Invaders fire on Novy Buh, city center seriously destroyed

Biden administration approves supply of MLRS to Ukraine

Donbasenergo halts Sloviansk TPP

Ukrainian delegation participates in NATO PA spring session in Vilnius

Russian occupiers inflicted 21 strikes on Donetsk region per day, 32 civilian objects destroyed, dead and wounded reported

Ukrainian military released from captivity reported severe torture, beatings, injection of unknown drugs

Zelensky to address EU leaders at special meeting via video link

One type of M109 self-propelled artillery mounts arrive in Ukraine, fleet of 155-mm artillery being replenished

Biden administration approves supply of MLRS to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD