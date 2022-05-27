Facts

19:50 27.05.2022

More US heavy weapons on their way to Ukraine – Kuleba

1 min read
More US heavy weapons on their way to Ukraine – Kuleba

Even more U.S. heavy weapons are on their way to Ukraine, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Spoke with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. I value his personal efforts to ensure a sustained U.S. and global support for Ukraine. Heavy weapons on top of our agenda, and more are coming our way. Ukraine and the U.S. work hand in hand to deliver our food exports despite Russia's reckless blockade," Kuleba said on Twitter on Friday.

 

