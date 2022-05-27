War in Ukraine kills at least 4,031 civilians, 4,735 wounded – UN

Civilian casualties from February 24, when Russia started the war against Ukraine, to 00:00 on May 26 amounted to 8,766 civilians (a day earlier some 8,691), including 4,031 killed (3,998), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has said on Friday.

"OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, as the receipt of information from some locations where intense hostilities have been going on has been delayed and many reports are still pending corroboration," the UN said.

According to it, this concerns, for example, Mariupol (Donetsk region), Izium (Kharkiv region), and Popasna (Luhansk region), where there are allegations of numerous civilian casualties.

"Most of the civilian casualties recorded were caused by the use of explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes," the UN said.

According to confirmed UN figures, some 1,529 men, 995 women, 100 boys and 92 girls killed, while the gender of 69 children and 1,246 adults has not yet been determined.

Among the 4,735 wounded were 132 boys and 110 girls, as well as 164 children whose gender has not yet been determined.

Compared to the report two days earlier, a child killed and two more were wounded.

OHCHR said that in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, as of midnight on May 27, there were 2,145 (2,122) killed and 2,132 (2,124) wounded in government-controlled territory, and 129 (129) killed and 541 (537) wounded in territory controlled by self-proclaimed "republics."

In other regions of Ukraine under government control (in Kyiv, as well as in Zhytomyr, Zaporizhia, Kyiv, Sumy, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Cherkasy and Chernihiv regions), the UN recorded 1,757 (1,747) killed and 2,062 (2,032) wounded.

According to the summary, the increase in the figures from the previous summary should not be attributed only to the May 26 cases, since during this period the office verified a number of cases from previous days.