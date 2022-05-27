Invaders export tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables from Kherson region to Crimea – head of regional administration

Russian occupiers are exporting tens of thousands of tonnes of grain and vegetable crops from occupied Kherson region to the territory of the previously occupied Crimea, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Hennadiy Lahuta has said.

"These are thousands of tonnes. Tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables – everything that Kherson region produces," Lahuta said at a briefing at Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Friday.

According to him, it is not only about products that were plundered from farmers in Kherson region, but also about products that, through the cooperation of some local producers with the occupiers, are sold to Crimea. "Through links, many farmers sell these products for cash to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the head of the regional administration said.