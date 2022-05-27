Facts

15:33 27.05.2022

Invaders export tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables from Kherson region to Crimea – head of regional administration

1 min read
Invaders export tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables from Kherson region to Crimea – head of regional administration

Russian occupiers are exporting tens of thousands of tonnes of grain and vegetable crops from occupied Kherson region to the territory of the previously occupied Crimea, Head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Hennadiy Lahuta has said.

"These are thousands of tonnes. Tens of thousands of tonnes of grain, vegetables – everything that Kherson region produces," Lahuta said at a briefing at Ukraine-Ukrinform media center on Friday.

According to him, it is not only about products that were plundered from farmers in Kherson region, but also about products that, through the cooperation of some local producers with the occupiers, are sold to Crimea. "Through links, many farmers sell these products for cash to the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the head of the regional administration said.

Tags: #crimea #kherson_region #occupiers
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:59 26.05.2022
Occupiers use boat of Ukrainian Navy near Snake island in advance for purpose of further provocations – Pivden task force

Occupiers use boat of Ukrainian Navy near Snake island in advance for purpose of further provocations – Pivden task force

18:44 23.05.2022
Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

Denisova on crimes of Russian occupiers on sexual grounds: Oleksandrivka in Kherson region becoming second Bucha

15:55 17.05.2022
Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

16:55 13.05.2022
In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

In Kherson region, Russian troops fire rockets at column of cars with civilians

15:08 13.05.2022
Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

Zelensky: Ukraine will never recognize Crimea as part of Russia

19:29 11.05.2022
Occupiers suppress cellular communications in occupied territory of Kharkiv region, local residents left without electricity, water - General Staff

Occupiers suppress cellular communications in occupied territory of Kharkiv region, local residents left without electricity, water - General Staff

14:58 11.05.2022
Occupiers going to sell grain stolen from Ukraine through Syria – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Occupiers going to sell grain stolen from Ukraine through Syria – Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

20:32 03.05.2022
Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

Vodafone restores 71% of mobile communication coverage in Kherson region

19:13 03.05.2022
Occupiers take 400,000 tonnes of grain from farmers

Occupiers take 400,000 tonnes of grain from farmers

19:02 02.05.2022
Over 800 hectares of forest burn in Kherson region in week - head of State Forest Agency

Over 800 hectares of forest burn in Kherson region in week - head of State Forest Agency

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

UOC сouncil expresses disagreement with Patriarch Kirill stance on war in Ukraine, decides on independence, proposes to dialogue with OCU

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky put on wanted list – PGO

Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

Zelensky: Blockade of Ukrainian seaports is lesson for other potential aggressors

In Dnipropetrovsk region, enemy Iskander missile hits National Guard training ground

LATEST

UOC сouncil expresses disagreement with Patriarch Kirill stance on war in Ukraine, decides on independence, proposes to dialogue with OCU

Russian invaders fire mortars at Sumy region on Friday, info on wounded, killed being specified – task force

More US heavy weapons on their way to Ukraine – Kuleba

Metinvest claims piracy by Russia in Mariupol, intends to bring those responsible to justice

War in Ukraine kills at least 4,031 civilians, 4,735 wounded – UN

Russia wanted to use, among other things, food as weapon – president's adviser

Ukraine hopes North Macedonia to recognize Russian crimes as genocide of Ukrainian people – Kuleba

Constitutional Court ex-head Tupytsky put on wanted list – PGO

Zelensky hopes 'there won't be any occupiers' at G-20 summit in Indonesia

Zelensky: Blockade of Ukrainian seaports is lesson for other potential aggressors

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD