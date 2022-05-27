Facts

12:13 27.05.2022

Podoliak urges to transfer MLRS to Ukraine after Russia uses Solntsepek flamethrower system

Podoliak urges to transfer MLRS to Ukraine after Russia uses Solntsepek flamethrower system

Podoliak urges to transfer MLRS to Ukraine after Russia uses Solntsepek flamethrower system

KYIV. May 27 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Adviser to the head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak posted on Twitter a video of the use of the heavy flamethrower system Solntsepek by the Russian army in Ukraine, calling for the transfer of multiple rocket launchers to Ukraine once again.

"This is Russian Solntsepek flamethrower system. Some partners avoid giving the necessary weapons because of fear of the escalation. Escalation, really? RF already uses the heaviest non-nuclear weapons against Ukrainians, burning people alive. Maybe it's time to respond and give us MLRS? " he said.

