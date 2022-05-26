In Mykolaiv region, shelling of occupiers claims lives of two local residents - South operational command

Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of settlements in Mykolaiv region, according to the Facebook page of the South Operational Command on Thursday.

"In Kutsurubske community of Mykolaiv region, four social and administrative infrastructure facilities were damaged. One person was wounded. In Pervomaiske village, one person was killed. In the village of Kotliarove, Shevchenko community, a store and a residential building with utility buildings were damaged. Shyrokivska community was fired again. Residential buildings damaged and destroyed. There were no casualties. And in Bereznehovatske community, after day and night shelling, there is a deceased and a wounded one," the report says.

Trying to move towards Mykolaiv, the invaders tried to bypass the Ukrainian positions, but were defeated and lost seven personnel and an infantry fighting vehicle.

Fighting continues on the collision line in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The invaders started building the third line of defense in occupied Kherson region.