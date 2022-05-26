Facts

19:39 26.05.2022

In Mykolaiv region, shelling of occupiers claims lives of two local residents - South operational command

1 min read
In Mykolaiv region, shelling of occupiers claims lives of two local residents - South operational command

Two people were killed and two more were injured as a result of shelling by Russian invaders of settlements in Mykolaiv region, according to the Facebook page of the South Operational Command on Thursday.

"In Kutsurubske community of Mykolaiv region, four social and administrative infrastructure facilities were damaged. One person was wounded. In Pervomaiske village, one person was killed. In the village of Kotliarove, Shevchenko community, a store and a residential building with utility buildings were damaged. Shyrokivska community was fired again. Residential buildings damaged and destroyed. There were no casualties. And in Bereznehovatske community, after day and night shelling, there is a deceased and a wounded one," the report says.

Trying to move towards Mykolaiv, the invaders tried to bypass the Ukrainian positions, but were defeated and lost seven personnel and an infantry fighting vehicle.

Fighting continues on the collision line in Mykolaiv and Kherson regions. The invaders started building the third line of defense in occupied Kherson region.

Tags: #mykolaiv_region
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:41 14.04.2022
Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

Situation in Mykolaiv region stably tense – Kim

10:45 31.03.2022
Since start of Russian aggression 134 civilians died in Mykolaiv region – authorities

Since start of Russian aggression 134 civilians died in Mykolaiv region – authorities

14:40 29.03.2022
Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

Number of victims of enemy shelling of Mykolaiv regional administration building increases to 7 people, 22 injured - State Emergency Service

19:16 22.03.2022
Russian missile flying towards Kropyvnytsky shot down over Mykolaiv region

Russian missile flying towards Kropyvnytsky shot down over Mykolaiv region

11:19 21.03.2022
Sowing campaign begins in occupier-free areas of Mykolaiv region – authorities

Sowing campaign begins in occupier-free areas of Mykolaiv region – authorities

14:51 27.11.2021
Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

Woman's body found in apartment building in Mykolaiv region damaged by gas leak explosion - Emergency Service

11:25 27.11.2021
Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

Part of five-story building destroyed by gas explosion in Nova Odesa - Emergency Service

17:59 25.03.2021
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response introduces 'red' level of epidemic danger in Mykolaiv region from March 27

09:20 03.01.2020
Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

Ukrainian soldier injured in military tent camp in Mykolaiv region due to fire

12:03 19.09.2019
Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Zelensky appoints Stadnik head of Mykolaiv regional administration – decree

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

South of Ukraine to be definitely liberated - Podoliak

As result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv, seven killed, 17 wounded

Respect for basic values ​​on European continent must be restored – Zelensky

PM of Finland visits Irpin, Bucha; meets with Zelensky

Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

LATEST

Leader of group of arms dealers detained in Lviv

South of Ukraine to be definitely liberated - Podoliak

War in Ukraine kills at least 3,998 civilians, 4,693 injured – UN

As result of enemy shelling of Kharkiv, seven killed, 17 wounded

There are no signs of Russia's strike group creation in Chernihiv direction – AFU General Staff

Respect for basic values ​​on European continent must be restored – Zelensky

PM of Finland visits Irpin, Bucha; meets with Zelensky

Ukrainian Justice Ministry launches project to collect info about human rights violations by Russia

Priority in procurement of medicines should be given to domestic manufacturers – deputy health minister

Ukraine really needs weapons that allows hitting enemy at big distance - Zaluzhny

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD