Facts

16:49 25.05.2022

At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

2 min read
At least 22,000 civilians killed in Mariupol - mayor's adviser

At least 22,000 residents of the occupied city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, died during three months of the war, CNN writes citing the city's mayor's adviser Petro Andriuschenko.

Andriuschenko said the 22,000 figure is based on the many contacts he and other city hall officials continue to have with officials left in the city. But he believes the real figure could be much higher.

Andriushchenko said that the process of reburying the dead has been complicated by Russian official insistence that reclaimed bodies be brought to a morgue and that a person claiming a body must agree to record a video in which the applicant says the deceased was killed by the Ukrainian military. 

The mayor's adviser said his contacts paint a picture of a city in the grip of a humanitarian disaster, with very little contact with the outside world. Mobile communications are just beginning to recover. Residents cannot move freely, as special permits are needed for any movement in the city, and the filtration system does not allow them to flee.

As reported, at the end of April, mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boichenko stated that more than 20,000 residents had died in Mariupol since the beginning of the full-scale offensive of the Russian invaders.

Tags: #mariupol #killed
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:43 24.05.2022
In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

13:32 21.05.2022
Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 232 children killed, more than 430 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

20:48 20.05.2022
Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

Many of our pilots died during defense of Mariupol – Zelensky

20:36 20.05.2022
Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

Russian occupiers complete removal of rubble, dead bodies from Drama Theater in Mariupol – mayor's adviser

15:27 19.05.2022
Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

Measures to evacuate Ukrainian military from Mariupol continue - AFU General Staff

08:47 19.05.2022
On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

09:50 18.05.2022
Some 229 children killed, 424 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

Some 229 children killed, 424 injured due to Russian aggression in Ukraine – PGO

15:55 17.05.2022
Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

Russian occupiers urgently preparing "press tour" for foreign media to occupied territories to accuse Ukraine of murder and destruction - Ukrainian intelligence

15:37 17.05.2022
More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

More than 3,000 residents of Mariupol being held by occupiers in ‘filtration prison’ in village of Oleni vka, Donetsk region – Denisova

10:12 17.05.2022
Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Mariupol garrison completes assigned combat mission - General Staff

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

There can be no talk of freezing the conflict – Podoliak

Russia steps up use of aviation components to support its ground offensive - Defense Ministry

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

LATEST

There can be no talk of freezing the conflict – Podoliak

Russia steps up use of aviation components to support its ground offensive - Defense Ministry

Digital Transformation Ministers of some states ready to promote rapid integration of Diia documents into their national systems - Fedorov

As long as EU buys Russian oil and gas, Putin's pockets to be full – Kuleba

Strategic plan of defense is to liberate entire Ukraine’s territory - Defense Ministry

Kyiv to prepare its own restoration plan – mayor

Situation on southern front stably tense, enemy strengthens additional line of defense - South operational command

Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

Ukraine deserves EU candidate status – head of European Parliament, President of Latvia

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD