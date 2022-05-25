Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that after the active phase of the war there will be a peace process, but the question is with which Russian president Ukraine will negotiate peace.

"After the military part, there will be a peace process, a negotiating table, there will be peace, the question is with which president of the Russian Federation Ukraine will negotiate peace. And it depends on the desire of the current president of Russia," he said on Wednesday, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos.