Facts

10:39 25.05.2022

Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

1 min read
Zelensky: Question is with which President of Russia Ukraine to negotiate peace

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that after the active phase of the war there will be a peace process, but the question is with which Russian president Ukraine will negotiate peace.

"After the military part, there will be a peace process, a negotiating table, there will be peace, the question is with which president of the Russian Federation Ukraine will negotiate peace. And it depends on the desire of the current president of Russia," he said on Wednesday, speaking via video link at the Ukrainian Breakfast at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Tags: #russia #president #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:58 25.05.2022
Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

09:36 25.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

20:30 24.05.2022
Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

Zelensky, Michel talk on eve of European Council special meeting on May 30-31, where aid to Ukraine to be discussed

11:06 24.05.2022
Ukrainian govt was ready for assassination attempt on president – Zelensky in Davos

Ukrainian govt was ready for assassination attempt on president – Zelensky in Davos

10:45 24.05.2022
Zelensky calls exchange of prisoners, return of deportees, prevention of food crisis main humanitarian problems

Zelensky calls exchange of prisoners, return of deportees, prevention of food crisis main humanitarian problems

10:44 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Russia launches 2,275 missiles at Ukraine, carries out more than 3,000 airstrikes during war

Zelensky: Russia launches 2,275 missiles at Ukraine, carries out more than 3,000 airstrikes during war

09:55 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Occupiers carry out massacre in Donbas

Zelensky: Occupiers carry out massacre in Donbas

09:41 24.05.2022
Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

Zelensky: Meeting with Putin possible if issue of ending the war is considered there

09:29 24.05.2022
Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

Zelensky: War ends with suffering, loss of people

20:39 23.05.2022
Starbucks exiting Russian market

Starbucks exiting Russian market

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Zelensky: task of international advisory group is to develop reliable guarantees for Ukraine

Zelensky: Russia's statement about 'deliberate slowdown' in Ukraine is lie

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

LATEST

Situation on southern front stably tense, enemy strengthens additional line of defense - South operational command

Kuleba discusses with Greek Prime Minister defense support, granting Ukraine status of EU candidate

Ukraine deserves EU candidate status – head of European Parliament, President of Latvia

Kuleba asks Saudi Arabia to help eliminate fuel crisis in Ukraine

Zelensky: We do not forget no-fly zone issue

Zelensky: I don't see Russia's interest in ending war

Russia launches missile strike on Krasnopillia at night, preliminarily no casualties

Yermak at Davos forum: Help Ukraine win

Yermak, Rasmussen to lead intl advisory group on security guarantees for Ukraine

Yermak, Zaluzhny discuss measures to repel Russian aggression with US Presidential Adviser Sullivan, Chair of US Chief of Staff Milley

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD