In Mariupol, while clearing rubble of high-rise building, about 200 dead bodies found - mayor's adviser

In Mariupol, during the clearing of the rubble of a multi-storey building, about 200 dead bodies with a high degree of decomposition were found in the basement, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriuschenko said.

"During the clearing of the rubble of a high-rise building in the area of ​​​​the suburban gas station-2 on Myru Avenue, about 200 bodies of those who died under the rubble, with a high degree of decomposition, were found in the basement. Due to the refusal of the locals to collect and pack the bodies of the dead, the Russian Emergency Ministry left the place of work. The bodies of the dead remained in place, from under the partially dismantled rubble, the stench is heard almost throughout the entire quarter," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Andriuschenko also noted that due to the work on burial and exhumation of the so-called state corporation 'Ritual' from Donetsk, the process of reburial from the yards of high-rise buildings has actually been stopped. At the same time, according to him, for the "official" free reburial, you need to wait in line, bring the body of the deceased to the "mortuary" on your own, testifying that the body of the deceased was just found, or agree to record a video where the applicant will say that the person was killed by the Ukrainian army.

"Because of such conditions, in a makeshift morgue near the "Metro", a large number of corpses are stacked in bags on the street. The city has turned into a solid cemetery," the mayor's adviser said.