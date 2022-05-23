Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

Speaking to the participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on them to impose an embargo on Russian oil, blocking all Russian banks and IT sector.

"Don't wait for fatal shots, don't wait for Russia to use special weapons, chemical, biological, nuclear, God forbid. Don't give the aggressor the illusion that the world doesn't resist enough. Immediately defend freedom and normal order in the world to the maximum. That's how sanctions should be : maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor who wants to start a brutal war against a neighbor clearly knows immediately what this will lead to," Zelensky said.

However, in his opinion, there are still no such sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"And they should be. An embargo on Russian oil. Complete blocking of Russian banks without exception. Complete rejection of Russian IT sector. Complete cessation of trade with the aggressor," the president said.

"This should be such a precedent of sanctions pressure that will work for decades to maintain peace. It is necessary to create a precedent for the complete exit of all foreign businesses from the Russian market, so that their brands are not associated with war crimes, so that their offices, accounts, goods are not used by the military criminals for their bloody interests," he said.