Facts

13:28 23.05.2022

Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

2 min read
Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

Speaking to the participants of the World Economic Forum in Davos, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky called on them to impose an embargo on Russian oil, blocking all Russian banks and IT sector.

"Don't wait for fatal shots, don't wait for Russia to use special weapons, chemical, biological, nuclear, God forbid. Don't give the aggressor the illusion that the world doesn't resist enough. Immediately defend freedom and normal order in the world to the maximum. That's how sanctions should be : maximum, so that Russia and every other potential aggressor who wants to start a brutal war against a neighbor clearly knows immediately what this will lead to," Zelensky said.

However, in his opinion, there are still no such sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"And they should be. An embargo on Russian oil. Complete blocking of Russian banks without exception. Complete rejection of Russian IT sector. Complete cessation of trade with the aggressor," the president said.

"This should be such a precedent of sanctions pressure that will work for decades to maintain peace. It is necessary to create a precedent for the complete exit of all foreign businesses from the Russian market, so that their brands are not associated with war crimes, so that their offices, accounts, goods are not used by the military criminals for their bloody interests," he said.

Tags: #embargo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:37 13.05.2022
If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

16:04 11.05.2022
Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

17:49 25.04.2022
Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

16:29 12.04.2022
Ukraine working on oil and gas embargo mechanisms for Russia – Yermak

Ukraine working on oil and gas embargo mechanisms for Russia – Yermak

15:26 10.04.2022
Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

09:17 10.04.2022
Oil embargo for Russia should be first step for all democracies – Zelensky

Oil embargo for Russia should be first step for all democracies – Zelensky

17:31 07.04.2022
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

21:41 06.04.2022
Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

17:35 05.04.2022
Ukraine to continue seeking for imposing oil embargo on Russia – Yermak

Ukraine to continue seeking for imposing oil embargo on Russia – Yermak

15:23 04.04.2022
Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Austrian FM speaks out against embargo on Russian gas, notes other opportunities for strengthening sanctions – media

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

LATEST

Some 24 settlements already been liberated in Kharkiv region – Zaluzhny

Russia conducting intensive fire influence with tactical missile systems, aircraft along entire contact line – Defense Ministry

Denisova: Russia forcibly deports 1.4 mln Ukrainian citizens to its territory

Johnson writes letter to Ukrainian children: I hope with all my heart that soon you will be free to return to your homes

Bakanov on Medvedchuk's testimony: Vertical of power in 2014-2015 works against Ukraine

Zelensky to political leaders: when you wake up, think about what you have done for Ukraine

Zelensky: Today we pick through the rubble at Desna: 87 victims

From now on, war crimes is Russia’s second name - Yermak

Russian serviceman Shishimarin gets life in prison in Ukraine

Kyivstar ready to provide modular towns for IDPs with home Internet

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD