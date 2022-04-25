Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on European leaders to impose an embargo on the purchase of Russian oil, as well as to prevent Russia from finding ways to bypass the already imposed restrictions.

"If world leaders and businesses are serious about ending Russian war crimes, they must first deprive Putin of oil revenues. Enough excuses and half-measures while Ukrainians are being bombed, killed, tortured, and raped. Russian oil is full of Ukrainian blood. Stop buying it!" Kuleba said on Twitter on Monday.

He also said at the moment Russia is desperately trying to circumvent the already imposed restrictions.

"Let us be clear: any blend containing any Russian oil should be treated as 100% Russian oil. Do not let Russians cheat their way around restrictions," the minister said.