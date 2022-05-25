Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Hungary does not intend to support the proposal for an embargo against Russian oil until a solution to the problem of its energy security is found, the Associated Press reports, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“This problem was created by the European Commission, so the solution must be offered by the European Commission. The solution must come first, and only then can we talk about sanctions,” Szijjarto said.

He also blamed the EU’s executive branch for "pushing the plan without ensuring the energy security of Hungary, " which gets 85% of its natural gas and more than 60% of its oil from Russia.

Szijjarto stressed that Hungary would not vote in favor of the oil embargo proposal “as long as it makes Hungary’s energy supply impossible.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed confidence that a consensus on the oil embargo against Russia can be found before May 30-31, when the EU summit takes place.

The European Commission stated that it does not stop discussing the issue of organizing an embargo on Russian oil, while taking into account the interests of countries such as Hungary.