Facts

20:44 25.05.2022

Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

1 min read
Hungary still against oil embargo against Russia, demands that European Commission solve problem of energy security

Hungary does not intend to support the proposal for an embargo against Russian oil until a solution to the problem of its energy security is found, the Associated Press reports, citing Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

“This problem was created by the European Commission, so the solution must be offered by the European Commission. The solution must come first, and only then can we talk about sanctions,” Szijjarto said.

He also blamed the EU’s executive branch for "pushing the plan without ensuring the energy security of Hungary, " which gets 85% of its natural gas and more than 60% of its oil from Russia.

Szijjarto stressed that Hungary would not vote in favor of the oil embargo proposal “as long as it makes Hungary’s energy supply impossible.”

Earlier on Wednesday, President of the European Council Charles Michel expressed confidence that a consensus on the oil embargo against Russia can be found before May 30-31, when the EU summit takes place.

The European Commission stated that it does not stop discussing the issue of organizing an embargo on Russian oil, while taking into account the interests of countries such as Hungary.

Tags: #hungary #embargo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:28 23.05.2022
Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

Zelensky calls for oil embargo, blocking Russian banks, IT sector

15:37 13.05.2022
If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

16:04 11.05.2022
Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

18:14 03.05.2022
Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

Hungarian Embassy outraged by Danilov's statements, awaits explanations from Ukraine's competent leaders

17:49 25.04.2022
Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

Kuleba urges European leaders to impose embargo on Russian oil, prevent Russia from bypassing already imposed restrictions

16:29 12.04.2022
Ukraine working on oil and gas embargo mechanisms for Russia – Yermak

Ukraine working on oil and gas embargo mechanisms for Russia – Yermak

15:26 10.04.2022
Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

Ukraine imposes complete embargo on imports of goods from Russia

09:17 10.04.2022
Oil embargo for Russia should be first step for all democracies – Zelensky

Oil embargo for Russia should be first step for all democracies – Zelensky

17:31 07.04.2022
European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

European Parliament demands total embargo on import of oil, coal, nuclear fuel, gas from Russia

21:41 06.04.2022
Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Mayor of Mariupol urges Western countries to impose embargo on Russian oil, gas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

Ukrainian MFA condemns Russian president decree on issuance of Russian passports in occupied territories

LATEST

EU, USA, UK create Advisory Group to coordinate efforts to bring to justice those involved in war crimes during Russia’s war against Ukraine

Zelensky instructs Shmyhal to work out issue of introducing visa regime with Russia

Russian troops trying to establish full control over territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions – AFU General Staff

Vodafone Ukraine resumes studies at Big Data Lab school

Defense Ministry doesn’t confirm interpretation of alleged retreat of Ukrainian army in Ukraine’s east - spokesperson

Combat army readiness checks planned at ten training grounds of Belarus – Ukraine’s Defense Ministry

Ukraine asks Meta for 'green corridor' to speed up moderation of Ukrainian appeals – Dpty PM Fedorov

Ministers of some countries ready to facilitate rapid integration of documents in Diia into their national systems – Fedorov

Ukraine insists on secondary sanctions, expansion of list of goods prohibited for export to Russia

There are killed and wounded amid shelling attack on Balakliya

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD