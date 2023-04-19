Economy

19:04 19.04.2023

Ukrainian milk processors demand embargo on imports of Polish dairy products

2 min read
Ukrainian milk processors demand embargo on imports of Polish dairy products

The Ukrainian Union of Dairy Enterprises appealed to the government with a demand to protect the domestic dairy industry and apply mirror measures to Polish dairy products, in particular, to ban its imports for the period of the ban on the export of Ukrainian dairy products to Poland.

"In the first quarter of 2023, Ukraine exported dairy products worth $50.34 million, of which exports to Poland brought the state $4.81 million, which accounted for 9.6% of total sales in foreign markets," said Arsen Didur, the executive director of the union.

According to him, deliveries from Poland occupied the lion's share in Ukraine's total imports of almost all types of dairy products, except for butter and milk fats. In January-March of the current year, Ukraine imported 3,360 tonnes of Polish-made cheeses in the amount of $18.45 million, which is almost four times higher than the cost of the entire Ukrainian export of dairy products to Poland.

At the same time, Ukraine imported dairy products for the same period in the amount of $55.42 million, and the volume of imports from Poland amounted to $24.70 million, or 44.6% of its total volume.

"The association is disappointed with the result of the Ukrainian-Polish negotiations on the export and transit of Ukrainian agricultural products to Poland, according to which transit is allowed, and an embargo is imposed on exports," the association's appeal to the government posted on the website says.

Ukrainian producers insist that the result of the negotiations and the imposition of a ban on the supply of dairy products from Ukraine to Poland thereby jeopardizes the domestic dairy industry.

Tags: #poland #milk #embargo

MORE ABOUT

11:46 19.04.2023
Polish milk processors expect drop in exports to Ukraine

Polish milk processors expect drop in exports to Ukraine

19:53 18.04.2023
Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

Transit of Ukrainian food through Poland to resume on night of April 21

16:15 18.04.2023
Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

10:00 18.04.2023
Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

Poland needs 100% guarantees to resume transit of Ukrainian agricultural products - minister

16:10 11.04.2023
More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

More than 11 mln people cross Ukrainian-Polish border since start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

12:52 06.04.2023
Ukroboronprom to produce tank rounds together with Polish partners abroad

Ukroboronprom to produce tank rounds together with Polish partners abroad

11:07 06.04.2023
Zelenska meets in Poland with Ukrainian doctors completing practical course on helicopter emergency medical care

Zelenska meets in Poland with Ukrainian doctors completing practical course on helicopter emergency medical care

09:57 06.04.2023
Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

Freedom of Poland, Ukraine makes world better – Zelenskyy at Royal Palace

09:38 06.04.2023
Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

Nova Poshta opens 10 new branches in Poland in March

20:23 05.04.2023
Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

Poland wants to be first to take part in Ukraine's restoration – Morawiecki

AD

HOT NEWS

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Poland to impose ban on import of Ukrainian agricultural products from April 19

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

LATEST

Agrarian associations of Ukraine call on EU to lift embargo on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products

IAEA holds unannounced inspection of Rivne, Khmelnytsky NPPs to verify absence of undeclared nuclear material

EU to take preventive steps against wheat, maize, sunflower, rapeseed from Ukraine, conduct investigation, add EUR 100 mln in aid to protesting farmers

Transit Ukrainian food to be controlled at border – Ukrainian minister

Grain ship inspections on hold for two days – UN

Ukraine's Agrarian Policy Minister predicts preservation of food transit through Romania, Hungary, Slovakia

EBA asks Hungary, Poland, Slovakia to reconsider decision to restrict export, transit of Ukrainian agricultural products

Kyiv initiates meeting with participation of Ukraine, European Commission, five EU states to resolve problems with imports of Ukrainian food, subsequent ban

Export of electricity to be stopped in case of shortage of resources for domestic consumers – Energy Minister

COMFY store will open in Prospekt shopping center in June 2023 - Arricano

AD
AD
AD
AD