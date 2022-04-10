Oil embargo for Russia should be first step for all democracies – Zelensky

The oil embargo for Russia should be the first step of all democratic states, the entire civilized world, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a traditional video statement on Saturday evening.

"Among the priorities for our diplomacy, for all contacts with our partners is the introduction of more painful restrictions on Russia's cash flows. First of all, this concerns the oil business," he said.

According to Zelensky, "the democratic world can definitely refuse Russian oil and make it toxic to all other countries. It is oil that is one of the two sources of Russian self-confidence, their sense of impunity."

"Another source, gas, will also be blocked over time. This is simply inevitable. Not only for safety, but also for environmental reasons," he said.

However, Ukraine, the President said, has no time to wait. "When tyranny started aggression against everything that supported peace in Europe, you need to act immediately. You need to act on principle. And the oil embargo should be the first step. Moreover, at the level of all democratic states, the entire civilized world," he said.

"Then Russia will feel it. Then it will be an argument for them, to seek peace. Stop senseless violence," the president said.

