Economy

16:04 11.05.2022

Hungary may support embargo on Russianoil if EU provides it with economic aid worth hundreds of millions of dollars – FM

Hungary can support the imposition of an embargo on oil from Russia only if Brussels offers a solution to the problem, in particular, it provides economic assistance to Hungary for hundreds of millions of dollars, however, the Hungarian government considers imposing an embargo a realistic scenario if it applies only to maritime transport routes, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has said.

"We have made it clear that we may vote for the proposal only if Brussels proposes a solution to the problem they have created," the Hirado.hu publication said on Wednesday, citing Szijjártó.

The minister said that in this case, Hungary expects economic assistance from the EU.

"We expect propositions regarding the upgrade of our refineries and a capacity upgrade of the pipeline through Croatia for hundreds of millions of dollars, as well regarding the future of the Hungarian economy, as the proposal in its current form is tantamount to a nuclear bomb," Szijjártó said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry said that all this would require a modernization program in the structure of the Hungarian energy supply in the amount of about many billions of euros. He then pointed out that during the negotiations it became clear that Brussels did not have acceptable solutions in this regard.

"Thus, the government is returning to its original position that the introduction of an oil embargo against Russia will be realistic only if it only applies to maritime transport routes, and pipeline transit is completely freed," the minister said.

Tags: #hungary #embargo
