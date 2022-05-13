If sixth package of EU sanctions adopted without oil embargo, EU unity to be broken – Kuleba

If the sixth package of EU sanctions is adopted without an oil embargo, the unity of the EU will be broken because of the position of one country, Hungary, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"We are all looking forward to the outcome of the drama in the EU associated with the adoption of the sixth package of EU sanctions. If this package is adopted without oil embargo, I believe [Russia's] President Putin can celebrate because it will be the first case when the unity of the European Union will be broken because of the position of one country – Hungary. Therefore, we believe and hope that the EU will succeed in reaching a consensus," Kuleba told the media in Lübeck on Friday, where he took part in a meeting of the G7 foreign ministers.

The minister said Ukraine does not consider Hungary's arguments about the refusal to accept the embargo convincing.

"We see that this is more politics than economic arguments in Hungary's position," Kuleba said.