SBU analysis shows that missile attack on Kramatorsk railway station was from occupied part of Donbas – spokesman

The analysis made by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has shown that the missile attack on the railway station in Kramatorsk (Donetsk region) was from the occupied part of the region, SBU spokesman Artem Dekhtiarenko has said.

"The security service received unquestioning evidence of the involvement of Russian invaders in the shelling of the railway station in Kramatorsk on April 8, which killed 61 people and injured 121," Dekhtiarenko said in a video address on Saturday.

According to him, thanks to a number of studies of the missile's flight path and analysis of other aspects, it was possible to establish that the strike was made from the territory of Donetsk region, which has been under temporary Russian occupation since 2014.

"Experts confirmed that they used a 9M79-1 guided single-stage solid-propellant missile with a cartridge charge for the shelling. It is known to the general public as Tochka U missile, the spokesman said.

He added that, according to the intelligence service, several Tochka U missile systems were deployed in the occupied territories of Donbas and have been used by the invaders for eight years.

"SBU investigators continue their work and are expanding the evidence base in criminal proceedings under Article 438 (violation of the rules of warfare) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," Dekhtiarenko said.

As reported, on April 8, two Russian missiles hit the Kramatorsk railway station from the occupied territories, where about 4,000 people were waiting for evacuation.