Facts

14:26 20.05.2022

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Zhytomyr region, about 100 houses damaged, three people injured

1 min read

On Friday, Russian invaders launched a missile attack on the town of Malyn, Zhytomyr region, as a result of which an infrastructure facility and about a hundred houses were damaged, Malyn Mayor Oleksandr Sytaylo said.

"The Russian Federation once again launched a missile attack on the territory of our community. An infrastructure facility and about 100 residential buildings were damaged. Thanks God, there are no civilian casualties, but there are three wounded," Sytaylo said in a video message on Friday.

According to Mayor of Malin, rescuers and law enforcement officers are currently working at the scene.

"During the day, power supply will be restored in the indicated microdistrict," Sytaylo said, urging residents not to publish photos and videos from the shelling site on the Internet.

