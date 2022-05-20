Facts

10:28 20.05.2022

Current war should be the last for Russia – Yermak

No concessions could stop the Russian invasion except unconditional surrender, renunciation of national identity, sovereignty and territorial integrity, actual consent to the colonial status, said Head of the President’s Office Andriy Yermak, speaking via video link at the analytical center Chatham House.

"The political culture of Russia does not provide for a dialogue regime. Its basis is dictatorship - the language of power. And Russia drew its strength from cooperation with the West. What its military–industrial complex is not able to produce – and this is a lot - it bought, mainly for money from the export of raw materials, first of all, energy carriers. And even after Moscow clearly demonstrated its imperial ambitions. In Georgia. In Ukraine. In Syria. Back in Ukraine. Oil was going West. The money went to Russia. Business as usual lasted. This must be put to an end," Yermak said, according to the press service of the President's Office.

According to him, "the current war should be the last for Russia." "It must end with the full restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine," he said.

Our goal is to establish peace as quickly as possible, Yermak said, noting: "The longer this war continues, the greater the risks for the entire planet. But this world must be fair. Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity are not a topic for compromise."

