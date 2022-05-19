Facts

12:46 19.05.2022

British Foreign Office sends UAH 182 mln to special account to support Ukraine's Armed Forces

On May 18, the British Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office sent GBP 5 million or more than UAH 182 million in equivalent to a special account opened by the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the NBU press service reported on Thursday.

According to the report, this is the largest amount received in support of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in one payment in foreign currency from foreign philanthropists since the beginning of the war with Russia.

It is indicated that to date, in general, almost UAH 16.8 billion in equivalent has been transferred to the special account of the National Bank to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including almost UAH 5.2 billion in equivalent received in foreign currency from abroad.

As reported, on February 24, the National Bank opened a special multi-currency account UA843000010000000047330992708 to raise funds for the needs of the army in connection with the introduction of martial law in Ukraine, armed aggression of the Russian Federation and the danger to the state independence of Ukraine, its territorial integrity.

The NBU clarifies that this is a multi-currency account created both for transferring funds from international partners and donors in foreign currency (U.S. dollars, euros, British pounds), and from Ukrainian businesses and citizens in the national currency.

You can transfer funds using a card via the link https://bank.gov.ua/ua/about/support-the-armed-forces or through a bank account using the details.

