Facts

11:39 19.05.2022

Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

1 min read
Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine's European perspective has failed and must end, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said, stressing that Ukraine does not need surrogates for EU candidate status.

"Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine's European perspective practiced by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end. It only emboldened Putin. We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status that show second-class treatment of Ukraine and hurt feelings of Ukrainians," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.

Tags: #eu #kuleba
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:06 19.05.2022
European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

14:27 18.05.2022
Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

Kuleba discusses issue of military equipment supplies to Ukraine with Dutch defense minister

13:01 18.05.2022
EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

EU Advisory Mission returns to Kyiv

19:39 17.05.2022
EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

EU defense ministers agree to provide EUR 500 mln to Ukraine for armaments, decision has yet to be formalized

21:17 16.05.2022
EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

21:12 16.05.2022
EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

16:20 16.05.2022
Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

14:22 16.05.2022
European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

11:15 16.05.2022
Kuleba: Germany finally realizes that Russian gas is weapon Kremlin holding at temple of European states

Kuleba: Germany finally realizes that Russian gas is weapon Kremlin holding at temple of European states

19:58 13.05.2022
EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

European Commission to assess Ukraine's application for EU membership by end of June – Scholz

Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

LATEST

Answer to question of how long liberation of territories will last to be given by real situation on battlefield – Zelensky

Russia's attempts to find 'wonder weapon' show complete failure of invasion – Zelensky

On May 18, ten residents of Donetsk region killed under shelling of invaders, two of them children

Zelensky, UAE President discuss possibility of providing Ukraine with fuel

Hospital in liberated Makariv being prepared for reconstruction – Kyiv authorities

Number of killed in Bakhmut by occupiers' airstrike reaches five, including child

Andriy Shevchenko becomes first ambassador of UNITED 24

Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

Ukraine calls on all intl partners to take leadership in process of restoring regions, communities or cities – Shmyhal

Zelensky proposes to Rada to extend martial law, period of general mobilization in Ukraine for 90 days

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD