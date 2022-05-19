Kuleba: We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status showing second-rate attitude towards Ukraine

Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine's European perspective has failed and must end, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said, stressing that Ukraine does not need surrogates for EU candidate status.

"Strategic ambiguity on Ukraine's European perspective practiced by some EU capitals in the past years has failed and must end. It only emboldened Putin. We do not need surrogates for EU candidate status that show second-class treatment of Ukraine and hurt feelings of Ukrainians," Kuleba said on Twitter on Thursday.