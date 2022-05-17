Germany delivers thousands of anti–tank grenade launchers, mines to Ukraine in two weeks - media

The German Federal Government has increased the supply of weapons to Ukraine to fight the Russian occupation army, the German newspaper Spiegel reported on Tuesday morning.

According to their data, over the past two weeks, 2,450 RGW 90 hand-held anti-tank grenade launchers, 1,600 DM22 directional anti-tank mines and 3,000 DM31 anti-tank mines have arrived in Ukraine and have already been distributed to the units of the Ukrainian army.

"Information about new Spiegel supplies was confirmed in Ukrainian government circles. Ukraine ordered and paid for the RGW 90 anti-tank weapon, which the Bundeswehr calls ‘Matador’, directly from the German manufacturer. Meanwhile, anti-tank mines, apparently, come from the warehouses of the Bundeswehr," the report says.

The publication noted that the list of weapons supplied from Germany is expanding due to the next tranche. "Berlin supplied mainly anti-tank weapons, armored vehicles, millions of cartridges of various calibers and explosives to Ukraine. The supply lists also include 15 anti-bunker weapons, so-called bunker fists or remote detonators for explosive devices. However, deliveries of heavy weapons have not yet begun," Spiegel says.

According to them, the Bundeswehr is already training Ukrainian soldiers to work with the German self-propelled artillery installation Panzerhaubitze 2000 (PzN 2000), but the delivery to Ukraine of the 7 modern artillery systems promised by Germany is not expected until July of this year. "The delivery of the announced anti-aircraft tanks ‘Cheetah’ is also delayed, as there is not enough ammunition for them, they have to be searched all over the world," the publication reported.