10:21 27.06.2019

Batkivschyna, BPP, Opposition Bloc lead activity, effectiveness rating of Ukrainian parties

The Top-20 list of active and effective political parties is led by Batkivschyna, followed by Bloc of Petro Poroshenko (BPP) Solidarity and Opposition Bloc.

This is evidenced by the results of an analysis conducted by experts from the International Center for Policy Studies (ICPS).

ICPS experts presented the results of their study at a press conference in Kyiv on Wednesday, releasing results of their analysis based on four indices.

The index of electoral activity provides for the analysis of the registration of candidates and lists of candidates and their participation in elections of different levels, the index of electoral efficiency provides for the analysis of the results achieved by the party and its candidates in elections.

The index of information activity assessed the number of publications in the media outlining the position of the party regarding key issues of the socio-political order or the party program itself.

The index of program-problem activity was made through an assessment of the number and themes of the program initiatives of the party and its key representatives, the public actions of the party, including protest ones.

According to the ICPS, the total score consists of the result of the party for all four indices.

For each index, the party could get from 1 to 352 index points, for an effective place in each index, the party received rating points in the "overall standings."

After analyzing the fulfillment of 352 by the Ukrainian political parties of their functions, the experts of the Center calculated that Batkivschyna received 350.37 points on four indices, BPP - 349.73 and Opposition bloc - 346.59.

As specified in the study, the analysis covered the political cycle of 2014-2019.

Tags: #bpp #elections #opposition_bloc #rating #batkivschyna
