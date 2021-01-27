Batkivschyna initiates referendums on five issues – Tymoshenko

All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna wants to initiate referendums on five issues, including the legalization of marijuana and the sale of agricultural land, said leader of the political force and the parliamentary faction of the same name Yulia Tymoshenko.

"We are initiating referendums on five issues: to give Ukrainian gas and nuclear electricity with 30% profitability to the citizens of Ukraine; the issue of land and the sale of agricultural land; the sale of strategic property; the issue about marijuana. We will ask people if they are ready to legalize a rather hard ... drug, gambling business," said Tymoshenko, speaking from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada on Wednesday.