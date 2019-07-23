Batkivschyna gets third place with 92.9% of protocols processed

According to the results of 92.97% of electronic protocols processed, the Servant of the People Party (43.13% of the vote), the Opposition Platform - For Life - 13.05%, Batkivschyna - 8.19%, European Solidarity - 8.14%, and Holos - 5.86% enter the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the CEC website, the 5% barrier to the parliament is not yet overcome by the Radical Party with 4.01% of the vote, Strength and Honor Party, which gains 3.8% of the votes in Ukraine as a whole, the Opposition Bloc - 3.06%, and Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Party with 2.32% of the vote.

The Sharij Party has gained 2.24% of the vote, Svoboda - 2.17%, and Civil Position - 1.05%.

Parties that have received less than 1% of the vote are the Party of Greens of Ukraine (0.65% of the vote), Samopomich (0.63%), and the Agrarian Party of Ukraine (0.51%).

The other parties got less than 0.5% of the vote.

The exit poll was conducted on July 21 by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Ukrainian Center for Economic and Political Studies named after Oleksandr Razumkov.