Batkivschyna retains 3rd place in Ukrainian parliamentary elections after 97% of votes counted

With 97.05% of votes counted for Ukraine's early parliamentary elections of July 21, the Servant of the People Party has won 43.13% of the vote, Opposition Platform – For Life 13.04%, Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivschyna 8.18%, Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity 8.12%, and Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Holos (Voice) 5.84%; results that make the five parties eligible to enter the Verkhovna Rada.

According to the electronic board of Ukraine's Central Election Commission (CEC), parties failing to cross the 5% barrier include the Radical Party, which is currently garnering 4.02%, Strength and Honor (3.81%), Opposition Bloc (3.04%), and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman's Ukrainian Strategy Party (2.39%).

The Party of Sharij has received 2.23% of the vote, Svoboda 2.16%, and Civil Position 1.05%.

Parties gaining less than 1% of the vote are the Party of Greens of Ukraine (0.66%) and Samopomich (0.6%).