Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

The Office of the President of Ukraine has said it does not think that a coalition between the Servant of the People Party and the European Solidarity Party, led by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, is possible, but does not rule out a coalition with Holos led by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivschyna.

"We hope that he [Holos leader Vakarchuk] will get into the [Verkhovna] Rada," first presidential assistant Serhiy Shefir said in an interview with the online newspaper LB.UA published on Friday.

The Servant of the People Party believes that it could form a coalition with the Holos Party in the new Verkhovna Rada, he said.

"We have always wanted [a coalition]. That could even be understood from Vova's [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] statements during the election campaign," Shefir said.

The Servant of the People Party could also form a coalition with Batkivschyna, but a coalition with the European Solidarity Party is completely ruled out, he said.

"With Poroshenko – no. With Tymoshenko – quite possible. Of course, if decent demands are put forth. I myself am against any coalition. Has there been any coalition that lasted a long time? It's nothing more than a carve-up of ministerial portfolios," he said.