13:30 19.07.2019

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

Zelensky's Office hopes to form coalition with Holos, possibly with Batkivschyna

The Office of the President of Ukraine has said it does not think that a coalition between the Servant of the People Party and the European Solidarity Party, led by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, is possible, but does not rule out a coalition with Holos led by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk and Yulia Tymoshenko's Batkivschyna.

"We hope that he [Holos leader Vakarchuk] will get into the [Verkhovna] Rada," first presidential assistant Serhiy Shefir said in an interview with the online newspaper LB.UA published on Friday.

The Servant of the People Party believes that it could form a coalition with the Holos Party in the new Verkhovna Rada, he said.

"We have always wanted [a coalition]. That could even be understood from Vova's [Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky] statements during the election campaign," Shefir said.

The Servant of the People Party could also form a coalition with Batkivschyna, but a coalition with the European Solidarity Party is completely ruled out, he said.

"With Poroshenko – no. With Tymoshenko – quite possible. Of course, if decent demands are put forth. I myself am against any coalition. Has there been any coalition that lasted a long time? It's nothing more than a carve-up of ministerial portfolios," he said.

Tags: #european_solidarity_party #zelensky #holos_party #shefir #batkivschyna
Interfax-Ukraine
