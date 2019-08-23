Facts

13:05 23.08.2019

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Batkivschyna recalls Olena Kondratiuk's candidature for post of Rada deputy chairman of 9th convocation

Batkivschyna has withdrawn the candidacy of parliamentarian Olena Kondratiuk, previously submitted to the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the 9th convocation.

"We are removing this candidacy, namely of Kondratiuk Olena Kostiantynivna, from the consideration of the post of deputy chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of the ninth convocation," said Dmytro Razumkov, the head of the Servant of the People Party, who chairs the meeting of the preparatory deputy group on Friday.

Before that, representative of the Batkivschyna Party Andriy Kozhemiakin said that after consultations with colleagues in the opposition, his political force decided to withdraw the previously submitted candidate for the post of a deputy speaker, an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reported.

