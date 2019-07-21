Facts

No one knows today who will become future PM – Tymoshenko

Leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko has voted in the snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. She said that her political force is ready to immediately start implementing its program and development strategy for Ukraine.

"I think that our team, like no one else, is ready for action. We have a program and development strategy for Ukraine, and our team is ready to start working immediately," Tymoshenko told reporters after the vote in Kyiv on Sunday.

"Today, no one knows who will be the future prime minister," Tymoshenko said.

