Tymoshenko: Batkivschyna submiting all necessary documents for start of referendum on land sale to CEC

Leader of the Batkivschyna party Yulia Tymoshenko, together with the deputies of her party, submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) a full package of documents required to register an initiative group that will collect three million signatures for a referendum on banning the sale of agricultural land, the Batkivschyna party's press service reported.

"Together we have prepared a package of documents that must be submitted to the CEC under the law on the referendum. Almost 11,000 people who make up the initiative group that wants to organize a referendum in defense of the land have written the relevant statements, provided their passport data, put their signatures, these documents were handed over to the CEC," Tymoshenko said during a briefing near the CEC building.

Tymoshenko noted that according to all sociological studies, the absolute majority of Ukrainians are against the sale of land.

"The moment of truth will come very soon, but our team is together with all of Ukraine. We will not stop, we will not surrender, we will not allow committing a crime against Ukraine and will fight in all possible ways," Tymoshenko said.