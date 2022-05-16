Facts

21:12 16.05.2022

EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

1 min read
EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

EU foreign ministers have agreed to provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 500 million, bringing the total amount of European assistance to EUR 2 billion, EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said on Monday.

During a press conference, Borrell said the EU has agreed to provide an additional EUR 500 million from the European Peace Facility for the delivery of weapons. What started with EUR 500 million is now approaching EUR 2 billion, according to him.

The head of EU diplomacy said this is just the tip of the iceberg, as the EU member states provide assistance to Ukraine on their own.

Borrell announced plans to provide such additional financial assistance to Ukraine last week.

Tags: #ukraine #eu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:17 16.05.2022
EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

17:03 16.05.2022
Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

Ukraine, USA discuss ways to resolve fuel crisis

16:20 16.05.2022
Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

Kuleba calls on EU to take leading role in reconstruction of one of Ukraine's war-torn regions

14:22 16.05.2022
European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

European Commission preparing conclusion for European Council on Ukraine's application to EU - European Commissioner

19:58 13.05.2022
EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

EU expects that decision to allocate another EUR 500 mln of military aid to Ukraine to be approved soon

14:23 13.05.2022
Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

Ukraine admits possibility of creating humanitarian corridor for export of grain via Belarus to ports of Baltic countries

17:41 12.05.2022
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine in export of grain

16:06 12.05.2022
European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

European Commission approves plan to help Ukraine export its agricultural products

18:43 11.05.2022
President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

President of Czech Republic allows 103 Czechs to fight in Ukrainian Armed Forces

18:33 11.05.2022
Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Aggressor commits 231 crimes against Ukrainian environment – Ministry of Natural Resources

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

EU fails to find consensus, finalize sixth package of sanctions against Russia – Borrell

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

LATEST

Invaders continue offensive in eastern Ukraine, try to hold positions near Kharkiv – AFU General Staff

MH17 trial public stage may end on June 10

Kharkiv mayor against construction of temporary housing

Six-year-old girl severely wounded as result of missile strike by invaders in Odesa region on Monday – PGO

Kuleba: Decision on EU sixth sanctions package not yet made, only one country continues to block oil embargo

At least ten people killed as result of enemy shelling in Severodonetsk – local authorities

Court decision to terminate Communist Party activities came into force – MP

Assets of Cypriot companies of Russian oligarch seized in amount of over UAH 12.4 bln

Wives, mothers of Mariupol's defenders say Ukrainian servicemen in Azovstal running out of water, food, medicine

Wives, mothers of Mariupol defenders urge Turkish President Erdogan to do everything possible to rescue Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal territory

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD