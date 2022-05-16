EU foreign ministers agree to provide Ukraine with additional EUR 500 mln – Borrell

EU foreign ministers have agreed to provide Ukraine with an additional EUR 500 million, bringing the total amount of European assistance to EUR 2 billion, EU diplomat Josep Borrell has said on Monday.

During a press conference, Borrell said the EU has agreed to provide an additional EUR 500 million from the European Peace Facility for the delivery of weapons. What started with EUR 500 million is now approaching EUR 2 billion, according to him.

The head of EU diplomacy said this is just the tip of the iceberg, as the EU member states provide assistance to Ukraine on their own.

Borrell announced plans to provide such additional financial assistance to Ukraine last week.