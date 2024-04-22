Shells within Czech initiative to begin to arrive in Ukraine at end of May – Borrell

The first deliveries of ammunition purchased for the Ukrainian army as part of the Czech initiative to purchase shells outside the European Union could be delivered to Ukraine as early as late May – early June, EU diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell said following a meeting with foreign ministers and defense of the European Union member states.

"And many countries have shown their readiness to participate in the German initiative to concentrate, coordinate air defense capacity. This has to be coordinated and promote efforts to strengthen Ukrainian air defense," Borrell said.

He said a number of countries have expressed their willingness to make specific contributions in both areas.

"This objective – more air defense systems and more ammunition for calibre 155 mm – remains the most important target for us," he said.