11:58 19.04.2024

UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

The UK has allocated almost GBP 150 million ($186.5 million) for the strengthening of Ukraine's energy sector and continues to work with G7 partners to help Ukraine protect its energy system, Head of the UK Delegation to OSCE Neil Holland has said.

"The UK is intensifying efforts to support Ukraine and has committed nearly £150m to bolster Ukraine’s energy sector. We are continuing to work with G7+ partners to help Ukraine repair, protect and build back its energy system. The UK is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and to push Russia out of Ukraine's sovereign territory," he said in a statement published on the website of the UK Government on Friday.

17:16 16.04.2024
Ukraine focuses on dialog and cooperation, not on introducing restrictions on trade with Poland – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

20:59 15.04.2024
SBU denies info about appeal against Maliuk's arrest in absentia in Russian court

14:55 15.04.2024
Netherlands allocates EUR 4.4 bln for Ukraine for next three years

11:34 15.04.2024
Poland creates council for cooperation with Ukraine

10:39 15.04.2024
PM: Ukraine strives to start negotiation process on accession to EU no later than June

20:32 11.04.2024
Ukraine will face electricity deficit of 3 GW in May - ex-Minister of Energy

14:36 11.04.2024
Ukraine, Latvia enter into security agreement

12:26 09.04.2024
Ukraine, Poland conduct searches in connection with purchase of weapons at inflated prices - NABU

11:53 08.04.2024
EU ambassadors to continue discussing restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports on Monday

12:41 04.04.2024
Latvia plans to soon send first batch of drones to Ukraine worth EUR 1 mln – PM

