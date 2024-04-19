UK committs nearly GBP 150 mln to bolster Ukraine's energy sector

The UK has allocated almost GBP 150 million ($186.5 million) for the strengthening of Ukraine's energy sector and continues to work with G7 partners to help Ukraine protect its energy system, Head of the UK Delegation to OSCE Neil Holland has said.

"The UK is intensifying efforts to support Ukraine and has committed nearly £150m to bolster Ukraine’s energy sector. We are continuing to work with G7+ partners to help Ukraine repair, protect and build back its energy system. The UK is committed to providing Ukraine with the support it needs to defend itself and to push Russia out of Ukraine's sovereign territory," he said in a statement published on the website of the UK Government on Friday.