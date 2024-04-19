Facts

18:57 19.04.2024

Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

Ukraine, Israel on same side against partnership between Russia and Iran – Yermak

Ukraine and Israel are on the same side against the partnership between Russia and Israel, which is increasingly acquiring the features of a military alliance, said head of the President’s Office of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, speaking online to participants of the Conference of Presidents of major American Jewish organizations.

The Head of the Presidential Office thanked the participants for their support of Ukraine, congratulated them on the upcoming Passover and expressed solidarity with the Israeli people, the presidential press service reported.

"Just as Israel, Ukraine cannot lay down its arms because it is a matter of our existence. And although we are at a distance, Israel and Ukraine are on the same side against countries that are interconnected," said Yermak.

The Head of the President's Office stated that the partnership between Russia and Iran is increasingly acquiring the features of a military alliance: the exchange of technologies, drones and air defense systems, experience and tactics.

“All this poses a threat to the Middle East, Europe and the world,” the presidential press service quoted Yermak as saying.

In this regard, Yermak emphasized that this is why it is important to unblock aid from the U.S. Congress and for the world to develop an action plan based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

"Now is the moment when either good or evil will prevail. We are sure that good will prevail. But there is no time for any doubts, no opportunity to check anything further. Everything is obvious. Ukraine sees how this can be resolved," he summarized.

